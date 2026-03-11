Kunal Kemmu on Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift debate: ‘Mat bolo ki 12 ghante…’

The debate around Deepika Padukone’s call for eight-hour work shifts in Bollywood has resurfaced, this time during a candid conversation on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast featuring actor Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan.

Last year, Deepika sparked a major discussion in the film industry when reports suggested she had asked for eight-hour workdays on film sets. The demand was widely discussed in the context of work-life balance, especially for new mothers, and triggered varied reactions from filmmakers and actors alike.

During the podcast conversation, Soha Ali Khan noted how conversations around work-life balance have become more common in recent years, unlike earlier times when long working hours were often accepted as the norm.

Responding to the discussion, Kunal Kemmu said that while work-life balance is important, individuals must also be aware of the trade-offs that come with their choices.

“I feel that when we become 18 and when we are choosing governments of our country, we also have to choose what we want in life, what we signed up for. We sometimes say that we want to work for only so much time and want to spend time here… then you leave the job. Then don't say that I want to be the biggest superstar and I want to be working in 10 films in a year. You choose what you want to do and know that it will come with its pros and cons, that you have signed up for it. You can't say I want to get paid more and I want to work less.”

When Soha pointed out that this discussion had gained momentum after Deepika Padukone reportedly pushed for eight-hour work shifts, Kunal extended his argument to generational attitudes towards work.

“Of course. I am not just saying gender and actors. I am saying when we are talking about generations, like Gen Z, we have this whole conversation that Gen Z does not want to work too much and millennials used to do that. They had only so much hours, but they also had the lifestyle of chilling and doing self-exploration trips. Toh phir woh mat bolo ki 12 ghante kaam kar ke aapse zyada salary le raha hain. Woh bhi problem hain. Lekin woh holiday pe nahi jaa raha hain, woh bhi problem hain. Aap ko jaana hain lekin kam paise mil raha hain toh woh bhi problem hain (Then don't say that the person working for 12 hours is getting paid more. That is a problem. If they are holidaying that is a problem, you cannot go because you are paid less and that is also the problem)!”

The conversation comes months after reports suggested that Deepika Padukone had stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit following disagreements over her alleged demand for an eight-hour workday.

Later, similar reports indicated that the actor also exited Nag Ashwin’s upcoming project Kalki 2. According to reports at the time, Deepika wanted a schedule that would allow her to spend more time with her daughter Dua, limiting her work hours on set.