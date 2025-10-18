Kurukshetra Part 2 trailer out: The epic war nears its final reckoning on Netflix

The dharmayudh reaches its fateful conclusion as 'Kurukshetra' returns with its final instalment, streaming on October 24 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Kurukshetra Part 2 trailer out now! The war that began with questions of righteousness now hurtles towards an unforgettable reckoning — where alliances fracture, destinies converge, and dharma itself stands on trial.

The newly released trailer captures the raw intensity of this finale, with its haunting declaration — “Dharm ke iss yuddh mein kuch balidaan toh dena padega” (In this war for righteousness, some sacrifices must be made). As the eighteen warriors face the full weight of their choices, 'Kurukshetra' Part 2 promises to deliver a stirring conclusion that brings the saga full circle.

Advertisement

Know more about the team behind 'Kurukshetra' Conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka, Kurukshetra stands apart from other mythological retellings for its psychological depth and narrative structure.

Produced by Tipping Point, the series unites a formidable creative team — with Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, and Ajit Andhare as producers, and Ujaan Ganguly serving as writer and director. In a particularly inspired touch, legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar contributes to the series as its official lyricist, lending the narrative a lyrical gravitas that bridges the mythic and the modern.

Also Read | Subhash Ghai calls Gulzar his 'guru' at Whistling Woods Celebrate Cinema event

The first part of Kurukshetra premiered on October 10, introducing viewers to a visually arresting and emotionally layered interpretation of the Mahabharata. Told through the perspectives of eighteen central warriors, the series explores the human cost of war — not merely as a clash of kingdoms, but as an existential conflict between duty, desire, and destiny.

Advertisement

What will 'Kurukshetra Part 2' be about? While Part 1 built the tension across the first nine days of battle, 'Kurukshetra' Part 2 shifts focus to the final act — the decisive moments that define heroes and villains alike.

The trailer teases monumental confrontations: Arjuna’s moral agony, Karna’s tragic loyalty, and Duryodhana’s defiance against fate. The visuals — drenched in fire, dust, and divine energy — suggest a finale that will be both emotionally charged and visually spectacular.