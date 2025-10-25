Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where to watch animated Mahabharata series; plot, cast, trailer, other details here

Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: The mythological saga Mahabharata is making headlines after Netflix dropped second part of the most awaited web series before the end of this festive month. The sequel of ‘Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata’ features 9 episodes in total.

Marking India's first entry into the animated mythology genre, Netflix released part 1 before Diwali, on October 10, with 9 episodes. One of the world’s oldest epics and timeless classics features the dynastic 18-day war between the Pandavas and the Kauravas for the throne of Hastinapur.

Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release Netflix description states, “Told through unique perspectives over 18 days of war, this animated series depicts the epic battle of Kurukshetra between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.” The streaming giant released all nine episodes of Kurukshetra Part 2 on October 24.

Setting the stage for action-packed and emotional conclusion of the saga, the caption to the post on X states: “Dharm-adharm ke yudh ka ab hai aakhri vaar."

Picking up right where Part 1 left off, Kurukshetra Part 2 showcases the intense nine days after the death of Jayadratha. The story revolves around the Pandavas, led by Yudhisthira, against the 100 Kaurava brothers led by Duryodhana. The second part covers the final days leading up to the 18- day battle of Kurukshetra. Featuring fierce confrontations and moral dilemmas faced by the warriors, this is the is the final chapter of Netflix’s animated adaptation of the Mahabharata.

Watch Kurukshetra Part 2 trailer here:

More about Kurukshetra The Great War of Mahabharata Produced by Alok Jain, Anu Sikka and Ajit Andhare under the banner Tipping Point, it promises to deliver a stirring conclusion. With Ujaan Ganguly as the writer-director, it stands apart from other mythological retellings due to its narrative structure and psychological depth.

Legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar penned the lyrics for the series which features around 30 minutes long episodes. Covering the final nine days of the Mahabharata war, the narrative explores the intense conflicts, the duel between Arjuna and Karna and the final battle of Bhima.