Kurukshetra Part 2 Review: Krishna, karma, and the final days of Mahabharata in Netflix's animated masterpiece

If Kurukshetra: Part 1 was an emotional storm that left us reeling from the deaths of Abhimanyu, Bhishma, and Drona, Part 2 is the thunder that follows—the inevitable, heart-wrenching conclusion to one of history’s greatest moral conflicts.

Covering the final four days of the war, this instalment dives deep into the moral decay and spiritual awakening that define the Mahabharata. It is not merely a continuation—it is an unflinching reckoning.

The storytelling is exceptional in how it balances intensity with introspection. Kurukshetra: Part 2 does not seek heroes or villains; instead, it offers layered, painfully human portrayals of those caught in the tide of destiny. The narrative often makes you feel sorrow and anger for the same person, reminding you that no one in this war is untouched by moral ambiguity.

Equally striking is how the series approaches Krishna. In most retellings, he is often glorified beyond reproach, but here, the narrative refuses to whitewash his actions. Krishna is wise, divine, and yet, utterly human in his methods. His manipulation and foresight blur moral lines—but that’s the brilliance of this portrayal.

Also Read | Kurukshetra Part 2 trailer: The dharmayudh nears its final reckoning on Netflix

Even Vasudev Krishna, the supreme being, becomes a mirror for humanity’s contradictions. The iconic moment when he breaks the fourth wall, addressing the audience directly, is nothing short of breathtaking. When Krishna speaks of the state of the world and reminds us that he is forever present—in every soul, in every form, in his vast Vishwaroop—the moment transcends animation and becomes almost spiritual.

Karna’s arc is another standout. The show acknowledges the tragedy of his birth and upbringing, but it doesn’t use that as an excuse to absolve him of his choices. His cruelty towards the Pandavas and his humiliation of Panchali are portrayed as reprehensible acts, and the narrative ensures that the audience recognises the moral weight of those actions. Sympathy is earned, not demanded. That refusal to romanticise him, while still honouring his humanity, is one of the most mature aspects of the writing.

And yes, Duryodhana’s end was nothing short of tragic. Yet, it is fair to say that the Mahabharata itself unfolded as a direct consequence of his actions. His death at the hands of the mighty Vayuputra Bhima may have been unrighteous by the codes of war, but Duryodhana’s relentless cruelty towards the Pandavas, Kunti, Abhimanyu, and Draupadi almost compels one to see his downfall as inevitable—if not justified.

Similarly, his decision to persuade Ashwatthama with his last breath to kill the Pandavas, and Ashwatthama’s subsequent act of invoking the Brahmastra to annihilate the entire Pandava lineage, were acts steeped in vengeance and despair. The punishment Krishna delivered to Ashwatthama—for attempting to destroy Arjuna’s unborn grandchild—was harsh, yet it carried a sense of divine justice. In that moment, even his suffering felt tragically earned, a reflection of the terrible moral cost of hatred and pride.

Visually, Kurukshetra Part 2 is nothing short of spectacular. The animation is both breathtaking and brutal — sweeping battle sequences rendered with painterly detail, juxtaposed with moments of haunting stillness. The colour palette shifts with the emotional tone, creating a visceral experience that complements the narrative’s gravity. Every frame feels deliberate, steeped in symbolism and emotion.

As a viewer, I found my heart utterly shattered by the end. Watching the Mahabharata unfold in this form drives home a painful truth: nothing in this war — or in life — is entirely black or white. Every hero has blood on their hands; every villain bears a wound.

Even Vasudev Krishna, the supreme being, embodies a moral complexity that defies divine perfection. Or perhaps he simply understands that to navigate this world, one must sometimes walk through the grey.