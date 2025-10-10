Kurukshetra Review: An epic, emotional take on the Mahabharat’s final battle for dharma

Netflix’s latest animated venture, ‘Kurukshetra’, dives headlong into the epic climax of the Mahabharat, the 18-day war that forever altered the fate of the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

Unlike other retellings that stretch across the entire saga, Kurukshetra narrows its focus to the battlefield — to the steel, spirit, and sorrow that defined the war. Narrated by the legendary Gulzar, the show balances poetry and philosophy with breathtaking visuals and storytelling finesse.

Part One of the series takes viewers through the first 14 days of the Kurukshetra war, ending just before the battle reaches its most tragic and intense phase. Yet, even with this limitation, the series manages to leave a lasting impact. The narration, tinged with Gulzar’s signature gravitas, gives each episode an almost lyrical rhythm, making the violence and chaos on the battlefield feel both grand and deeply human.

The animation is striking — blending stylised realism with the richness of Indian artistry. The battlefield scenes, the sweeping shots of armies, and the divine interventions are beautifully rendered, capturing both the magnitude and the emotion of the war. The series pays meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that even the armour, weaponry, and chariot designs feel authentic and grounded in the ancient world.

The dialogues are powerful without ever feeling forced. The screenwriting team deserves credit for balancing philosophical reflections with sharp exchanges that reveal the characters’ inner turmoil. Concepts like dharma, karma, and destiny are woven seamlessly into the script, not as lofty ideas but as living conflicts driving every warrior’s choice.

The voice acting is another triumph. Each character sounds distinct and convincing — from Arjuna’s moral confusion to Duryodhana’s pride, Krishna’s calm wisdom to Bhishma’s weary nobility. The performances elevate the show, making even familiar moments feel fresh and emotionally charged.

‘Kurukshetra’ also shines in its willingness to touch upon lesser-discussed moments from the epic — the strategies, the betrayals, and the fragile moments of doubt that punctuate the war. These subtleties enrich the narrative, giving depth to figures often seen as merely heroic or villainous.

What makes ‘Kurukshetra’ particularly compelling is its refusal to paint the Pandavas and Kauravas in simplistic shades of good and evil. While the Pandavas are traditionally seen as the upholders of dharma, guided by Krishna’s wisdom and moral compass, the series does not shy away from showing the uncomfortable truths beneath that ideal.

It acknowledges that war blurs moral boundaries — that the Pandavas, though fighting for justice, were at times driven by rage, grief, and a thirst for retribution. The Kauravas’ deceit and cruelty pushed them into corners where honourable choices were nearly impossible, forcing them to employ equally ruthless tactics to reclaim what was rightfully theirs and to avenge Abhimanyu’s brutal death and Draupadi’s humiliation.

In doing so, ‘Kurukshetra’ adds layers of realism and complexity to an age-old tale, reminding viewers that even in the pursuit of dharma, righteousness can come at a heavy human cost.

For viewers less familiar with the Mahabharat, it might help to read a brief summary of events leading up to the war. Understanding the relationships and motivations beforehand makes the viewing experience more immersive. And for mythology enthusiasts, ‘Kurukshetra’ offers an exciting and thoughtful take on one of India’s greatest stories.

If there’s one wish left unfulfilled, it’s the absence of a dedicated episode on the Bhagavad Gita. Given its profound philosophical weight, a focused exploration of Krishna’s counsel to Arjuna could have been a standout moment.