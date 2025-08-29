Kushboo Sundar and family's Ganesh Chaturthi photos go viral, fans praise remarkable weight loss transformation

Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar celebrated the occasion at home with her husband, filmmaker Sundar C, and their daughters Avantika and Anandita. But when Kushboo shared photos from the celebration on Instagram, what struck fans most was the family’s impressive weight loss journey.

Kushboo Sundar Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Family Dressed in elegant traditional attire, the Sundar family posed for a series of pictures in front of their home temple. Kushboo looked radiant in a green saree, Sundar C wore a purple shirt with a white vesti, while Avantika and Anandita chose coordinated suits in maroon and blue. The final image offered a close-up view of their beautifully decorated Ganapati idol.

Alongside the photos, Kushboo wrote, "Family that prays together, stays together. With lots of love, from our family to yours (sic)." She added hashtags including #HappyVinayagarChaturthi, #GanapathyBappaMorya, and #GaneshChaturthi.

Fans React to the Family’s Fitness Journey Social media was quick to respond with admiration for the family’s transformation. “Whoa! What a beautiful transformation! They look amazing (sic),” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Their weight loss transformation is worth lauding. Beautiful family always (sic).”

One comment read, “Mummy looks gorgeous as always. One daughter looks like mummy and one looks like daddy. Beautiful family (sic).”

Internet reacts to Kushboo Sundar and family's dramatic transformation.

Internet reacts to Kushboo Sundar and her daughter's transformation.

When Kushboo Addressed Her Weight Loss A few years ago, Kushboo addressed her massive weight loss and how it helped her. She had written, "From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself, remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit, I know I have succeeded."

Recent Projects and Career Update A celebrated name in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema, Kushboo has more recently focused on her political career. She was last seen on screen in Nesippaya, a Tamil romantic action thriller directed by Vishnuvardhan, co-starring Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, R. Sarathkumar, and Prabhu.

