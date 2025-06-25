Kussh Sinha on Nikita Roy, casting Sonakshi and why Paresh Rawal said yes amid Hera Pheri 3 controversy | Exclusive

Shatrughan Sinha’s son, Kussh S Sinha, is the latest to step into the film industry, but not in the acting scene like his sister, Sonakshi Sinha. Kussh will make his long-awaited directorial debut with the upcoming supernatural thriller Nikita Roy. Speaking exclusively to LiveMint, Kush revealed that the film’s delayed release was due to technical reasons.

The film will clash with Kajol’s horror film Maa at the box office.

Kussh S Sinha on his directorial debut film Nikita Roy “We got delayed due to a technical issue. It's pretty much normal now. Maa, for example, was also delayed for quite some time and even went through extensive reshoots. As long as the delay is for the betterment of the film, as a filmmaker, I'm okay with that,” he tells LiveMint.

Nikita Roy stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead alongside Paresh Rawal, Suhail Nayyar and Arjun Rampal.

‘Sonakshi Sinha is underutilised in films’ Wasn't Kussh expecting chatter around nepotism for casting his sister over another actor? He explains why she was the right choice for the film.

“Look, I am also a viewer, not just a filmmaker,” Kussh said. “I wanted to work with Sonakshi because, in certain films, her potential was fully tapped, films like Akira, Lootera, Dabangg. But there were also films where she was underutilised. Perhaps filmmakers thought, ‘She’s a star, let her just do what she has to,’ and they didn’t push her.

“Knowing her talent and how capable she is, I wanted her for this unique premise. It’s not just about playing a heroine; it’s about a grounded character who faces unreal, supernatural challenges. I felt she would do complete justice to that. That’s how I found Nikita Roy in her, and I stuck with her.”

Taking us through the casting decision, Kussh clarified that it wasn’t biased, nor was it a favour to his sister.

“After multiple internal discussions, we approached Sonakshi. She had several film offers that she turned down because they didn’t appeal to her. I pitched Nikita Roy to her, which she liked, and that’s why we decided to cast her. It was purely professional, not a favour,” the director added.

'Paresh Rawal won't do a film if…' He continued, “Even for that matter, someone like Paresh Rawal's calibre, I don’t think he would do a film just to do a favour to his colleague’s son. He has to be professional. He has built his career. Everyone knows how talented he is as an actor. If he doesn’t see a scope in a role or a film for him to do good work, he won’t do it.”

Interestingly, Paresh Rawal recently opted out of Hera Pheri 3, despite the enduring popularity of his iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Instead, he chose to star in Kussh’s Nikita Roy.

Nikita Roy is a genre-blending film, unlike the common trend of either straight horror-thrillers or horror-comedies.

Watch the trailer here:

When asked what drew him to the film’s unusual subject, Kussh explained, “It's an original story which we have reworked a lot. It’s got a very strong protagonist and antagonist. We knew that if we made this story, it would be interesting and people would watch it. I chose Nikita Roy as my first film because the script has a lot of potential; it's a mixed genre. As a filmmaker, I want to create something unique and engaging. Being completely transparent, we put in a lot of effort to refine the original script.”

OTT vs theatrical film release Although Kussh S Sinha is now a budding filmmaker, he received his training by assisting established directors.

At a time when many major films are struggling to draw audiences to cinemas, despite star-studded casts or promising stories, Kussh explains why he chose a theatrical release over a modern OTT debut.

“It's always been the case. There are films that do well commercially, and there are films that do well otherwise. My focus is obviously for my film to do well… to ensure something unique and entertaining for the audience. The fate of the film is always in the hands of the audience. We just have to do our best and leave it to them.

“Surely, cinema has slightly hit a rough patch, but the joy of going to a theatre and watching a film can never be replaced by watching it on your tablet or laptop,” he admitted to the growing unpredictable fate of theatrical films.

Shatrughan Sinha's advice for his son Nikita Roy is scheduled to release on 27 June. Ahead of its release, did Shatrughan Sinha share any words of wisdom with his son?

Kussh shared, “He always tells me, You have to be patient, especially as a director. Be honest with your work. Always think ahead, think of the long term, the larger vision, because actors have a shorter duration. They will do their part and move on to the next project. They are not as involved as a filmmaker or producer, who goes beyond the script.