Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet celebrate Knicks playoff win with courtside kiss in New York

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were among the high-profile attendees at Madison Square Garden this week as the New York Knicks secured a crucial playoff victory during Game 4 of the NBA postseason.
The couple, whose relationship has continued to attract widespread public attention over the past two years, were photographed celebrating courtside during the game, with images showing the pair embracing and sharing a kiss after the Knicks’ win.
Their appearance quickly circulated across social media and entertainment outlets, adding to the celebrity presence that has become a defining feature of the Knicks’ recent playoff run.
Jenner and Chalamet coordinated their outfits for the occasion, both wearing vintage-inspired Knicks merchandise. Chalamet, a long-time supporter of the team and a native New Yorker, wore retro Knicks apparel paired with casual denim, while Jenner opted for similarly themed vintage sportswear.
The outing comes amid heightened attention surrounding Chalamet’s visible support for the Knicks throughout the NBA playoffs. The actor has attended multiple games during the team’s postseason campaign and has frequently been shown reacting passionately courtside during key moments.
Madison Square Garden has increasingly become a celebrity focal point during the playoffs, with musicians, actors and athletes regularly appearing in premium courtside seating.
Jenner and Chalamet have generally maintained a relatively private approach to their relationship despite sustained media scrutiny. However, the pair have appeared together more frequently in public over recent months, including at major entertainment events and sporting fixtures.
Photographs from the game published by entertainment and fashion outlets showed the couple smiling, embracing and interacting closely throughout the evening as fans around them celebrated the Knicks’ win.