Kylie Minogue postpones four European tour shows due to illness, says 'I have no choice but to...'

Pop icon Kylie Minogue has been forced to postpone four of her upcoming Tension Tour shows after falling ill with laryngitis. The singer, who recently wrapped up the UK leg of her first global tour in seven years, shared the news with fans on Friday through a heartfelt message on social media.

In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Minogue explained that while she was able to complete 14 shows across the UK — including four nights at London’s O2 Arena — she has now been struck by a viral infection. "Hello laryngitis," she wrote, confirming the diagnosis and expressing disappointment over the unexpected pause.

She wrote, “Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of the Tension Tour. I made it over the finish line (yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis). I’ve tried my best to recover fast to start our next run on Monday but I’m afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform the best for you. I’m so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn as scheduled. Please keep hold of your tickets, we’re doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that. Thank you for understanding – you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I’ll miss you next week, and I can’t wait to see you all. Love Kylie xx (sic).”

The affected shows include performances in Berlin, Poland (Lodz), Lithuania (Kaunas), and Estonia (Tallinn), all of which were scheduled to begin from Monday.

The Tension Tour is the 16th in Minogue’s career and follows the global success of her 2023 single ‘Padam Padam’, which gained widespread popularity — including in the United States — and helped fuel her recent Las Vegas residency.

Minogue assured fans that all efforts are being made to reschedule the missed European dates and advised them to hold onto their tickets. She ended her message with a note of gratitude, saying she’ll miss performing and looks forward to returning to the stage.