Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 on OTT: When and where to watch Smriti Irani's much-awaited comeback

Twenty-five years after it first reshaped Indian television, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ is making a grand return with a brand new sequel.

The show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, will premiere on Tuesday, July 29 at 10:30 PM on Star Plus, and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar, giving long-time fans and new viewers alike a chance to experience the next chapter in the iconic Virani family saga.

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: When and Where To Watch on OTT The reboot, titled ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’, brings back beloved stars Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir. The show marks a powerful blend of nostalgia and reinvention, as it reintroduces the themes of family, duty, and relationships to a new era of television.

The show will simultaenously air on Star Plus and also stream on JioHotstar. Fans of the show, who have waited with baited breath,

This sequel is more about rebooting memories, redefining Indian family drama, and perhaps most importantly, reuniting viewers with the characters they’ve never forgotten. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ isn’t simply about reviving a cult classic.

The first teaser, shared on Star Plus’ Instagram, begins not at the traditional Virani mansion, but in a restaurant. A present-day family fondly recalls the original show, before the scene shifts to a quiet, moving image of Tulsi watering a tulsi plant. In a symbolic moment, she breaks the fourth wall and says, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wapas aa raha hai,” a gesture that bridges generations and invites audiences back into the world they grew up with.

Meet the New Cast of the Show Alongside the returning leads, the new season introduces fresh faces to the ensemble cast, including Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, and Ankit Bhatia. These younger actors bring contemporary perspectives and storylines to the established dynamics of the Virani household.