Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani's Tulsi Virani returns to Shanti Niketan in new promo | Watch

Star Plus just dropped a much-awaited new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, marking the return of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani in Shanti Niketan.

The first instalment of the show ran successfully from 2000 to 2008 and amassed a cult following.

The release of the rebooted version of the hit show, which completed 25 years last month, is just days away now – July 29 at 10:30 pm, and this new promo video has ignited a fresh wave of enthusiasm among the fans.

The new promo opens with Tulsi walking through the iconic Virani household in Shanti Niketan, instantly rekindling memories of the show’s golden years. Scenes of her creating rangoli and reminiscing about family moments blend the nostalgic warmth of the original with a refreshed, contemporary tone.

Tulsi’s character seems to have evolved with changing times, yet stays grounded in the core values that once defined her.

Amar Upadhyay, Apara Mehta, Shakti Anand, and Komolika Guha Thakurta will also be reprising their original roles. Their return, alongside Smriti Irani, has heightened excitement for this sentimental yet modern revival of the cult classic.

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote: “Badalte waqt mein ek naye nazariye ke saath laut rahi hai Tulsi! Unke iss naye safar mein judne ke liye kya aap hain taiyyar?”

Watch Kyunki…2 new promo here:

Recently, producer Ektaa Kapoor shared that she was firmly against the idea of bringing back the popular daily soap for a second innings, but eventually decided to go ahead with it as she wanted to make a show that's not afraid to raise important issues.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page, Kapoor addressed the question lingering on people's minds -- why she chose to bring the show back after all these years. She claimed that one research by an international body showed that the show gave a “voice to women in Indian homes”.

“Between 2000 and 2005, for the first time, women began participating in family discussions, a shift deeply influenced by Indian television, especially 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'.”

“'Kyunki' became a global ambassador, carrying forward India's storytelling traditions worldwide. It wasn't just a daily soap, it brought discussions about domestic rape, marital rape, age shaming and euthanasia to the dining tables of Indian homes. That was the true legacy of the story.”