Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 'hits nostalgia', Internet reacts: '24 years apart, real GEN leap'

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is reviving childhood memories as families got together to watch Ekta Kapoor’s blockbuster daily soap. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's return as Tulsi and Mihir to the television recently with a brand-new story and mostly the same star cast created a buzz online.

The revival of the popular TV drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ sparked nostalgia, evoking fond childhood memories as netizens recall memories of the show that once brought families together for evening viewing.

A user wrote, "Second day, same feels. The drama. The sanskaar. The zoom-ins. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi never misses!"

Another user remarked, “As a kid, I’d dramatically open doors to the #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi title track like Tulsi 💁‍♀️ Today, hearing that track again hit like a wave of nostalgia. Those beautiful days of childhood.”

A third user stated, “This change of 25 years feels good to watch actually bcoz v keep seeing gen leaps in every show after just 2 years, here v can witness the leap in real number of years literally.”

A fourth user said, "Nostalgia hit very badly....#KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi Aaj bhi yaad hai, hall main full family baith ke, ye 10:30 ka show aata tha after Kahani ghar ghar ki, or hum addict hote the ki kya chal raha hai story main, sab pata hota tha. Missing those days"