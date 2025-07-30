Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 Twitter review: Fans go nostalgic, feel like opening an old diary of memories

On July 29 at 10:30 PM, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned with Season 2 on StarPlus and on JioHotstar. Tulsi and Mihir are back as new faces join the Virani family. The reboot marks 25 years of the show. It’s a short series of 150 episodes, mixing old memories with fresh stories.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter (now X) reached an emotional high while watching the iconic show return to Indian television. Let’s take a look at some of their responses.

“No words can describe the feeling. It’s pure nostalgia. So many real-life memories associated with ‘Kyunki’. That golden era of television is back!” wrote a nostalgic fan.

“Currently watching Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and lowkey vibing to the OG soap opera that raised a generation,” wrote another.

Another fan exclaimed, “Rewatching Kyunki is like opening an old diary. Tears, smiles, gasps — it’s all still there. This story aged like fine wine.”

“Who would've thought? After 25 YEARS, we're watching Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi all over again! Some things don’t age… they become LEGENDS,” came from another.

“Kyunki is back… but the one I used to watch it with isn’t. it was me & Nani. Now it’s just me… and her memories,” whispered another user.

And, then, there was a new fan commenting, “I haven't watched season 1 of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, but today watched the first episode of S2 with mumma and still felt nostalgic with all those flashbacks surprisingly.”

Cultural impact of Kyunki In 2000s, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became a massive hit across India. Many people changed their daily routines to watch the soap opera. Some even decorated their homes like the Virani house.

Tulsi Virani became a symbol of the perfect Indian daughter-in-law. Actress Smriti Irani won five Best Actress awards in a row.

The show’s famous opening scene, where Tulsi prays near a sacred plant, became iconic and is used again in Season 2 to bring back memories. In the film Gangs of Wasseypur, director Anurag Kashyap cleverly uses this peaceful TV scene to show a contrast.