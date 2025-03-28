L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal movie impresses fans, action- thriller makes a grand opening

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 1: The Mollywood movie starring Mohanlal was released in theatres across India on Thursday, March 27. The movie lived up to the hype around Mohanlal movie and shattered every conceivable record in Malayalam cinema with L2 Empuraan.

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 1 The action thriller collected ₹22 crore net in India on its opening day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. With a pan-India approach, the movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu apart from Malayalam. Malayalam version dominated box office numbers which was followed by Telugu, Hindi and Kannada screenings.

With a strong start, Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial film minted double the amount recorded for any previous Malayalam film. Film trade analyst, Ramesh Bala in a post on X stated, “UNSTOPPABLE MASS ACTION! #L2E #Empuraan has earned glowing reviews from top media and critics – a true BLOCKBUSTER!”

According to Sacnilk, L2 Empuraan registered a strong occupancy of 61.02 percent in all Malayalam shows, with regions like Kochi and Kozhikode - Mohanlal strongholds - going past 90% with almost all shows sold out.

Another analyst, Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, "'EMPURAAN' TAKES A HISTORIC START ACROSS KERALA... The highly anticipated biggie, #L2E: #Empuraan, has taken a record-breaking start across #Kerala... #Thiruvananthapuram, #Kochi, #Kozhikode, #Kottayam, #Thrissur, #Palakkad – theatres are witnessing packed shows, signalling an earth-shattering opening.

Prithviraj's previous film 2024 The Goat Life held the highest opening record for a Mollywood film which had opened to ₹8.95 crore net in India. Before this, it was Lucifer which collected ₹6.10 crore on its release day in 2019.

Considering L2: Empuraan's strong show on release day, it is possible that the movie could set benchmarks in box office collections for Malayalam cinema. Manjummel Boys, released in 2024, is the only Malayalam film that had crossed ₹200 crore. If the strong performance continues over the extended weekend, it is possible L2 may dethrone Manjummel Boys.

Given that it is a mass actioner, the day 2 collections can see a dramatic fall in earnings, but if the word of mouth sustains, the Mohanlal-starrer is set to break records in the days and weeks to come.

All to know about L2: Empuraan Mohanlal's latest move ‘L2: Empuraan’ is the second part in a planned trilogy and follows the success of Lucifer (2019). The second instalment is a socio-political drama as Mohanlal's character takes the centre stage. Besides lead actor Mohanlal, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Sachin Khedekar in, among others.