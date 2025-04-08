L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 13: Mohanlal film sees another dip after IT notice to producer, mints THIS amount

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 13: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film L2 Empuraan has achieved a new milestone despite its long struggle at the box office. After a promising opening, the film’s performance has been significantly affected by controversies surrounding certain scenes.

Advertisement

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 13 As per industry tacking website Sacnilk, L2 Empuraan has eanred ₹90 lakh on Tuesday, its 13th day since release. The film witnessed a drop of about 41.94% from Monday to Tuesday.

With the latest figures, the film has so far collected ₹100.8 crore. However, this subject is likely to change as these are live data from the website. The final figures will be out post night shows todays.

Going by the portal, the original version of L2: Empuraan in Malayalam had an overall 14.26% occupancy on Tuesday. The film had an overall 12.30% occupancy among Tamil audience. Details about Hindi and Telugu occupancy are yet to be revealed.

On its second Monday, L2 Empuraan minted Rs. 1.55 crore [Mal: 1.4 Cr ; Te: 0.02; Ta: 0.1; Hi: 0.03]. It was a dip of about 59.74% than the previous day.

Advertisement

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 12, the India Net Collection of L2 Empuraan was ₹ 99.90 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 257 crore on the same day, the Overseas Collection stood at ₹ 140.20 crore. The India Gross Collection was ₹116.80 crore on April 7.

L2 Empuraan marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who is also a part of the film cast.

The film is written by Murali Gopy and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Subaskaran Allirajah, and Gokulam Gopalan through Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

Besides lead actors Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also has Abhimanyu Singh, Rick Yune, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Kishore, Baiju, Sai Kumar, Nandu, Nyla Usha and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

L2: Empuraan presents a fictional storyline centered around the 2002 Gujarat riots.

L2 Empuraan new controversy The film ran into trouble after release. It was re-released after voluntary edits by its makers following backlash from right-wing supporters over its scenes and dialogues.