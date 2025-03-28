L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 2: Mohanlal-Prithviraj film mints THIS amount after earning ₹22 cr on first day

L2 Empuraan box office collection Day 2: Superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-led Malayalam action-paced drama movie 'L2:Empuraan' released with much more fanfare on 27 March and shattered every conceivable record in Malayalam cinema. The movie minted a record ₹22 crore on day 1 in India itself, which is over twice the previous record for any Malayalam film.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, on Day 2, 'L2:Empuraan' continued its awesome run and collected an estimated ₹4.89 crore India net for all languages till 8 pm.

L2: Empuraan had an overall 42.13 percent Malayalam occupancy on Friday. Kochi leads the occupancy charts with 77 percent, followed by Thrissur at 70 percent, Kollam at 67/67 percent, Kottayam at 61 percent, and Kozhikode at 62 percent.

In other languages too, L2: Empuraan registered a good occupancy. The film had an overall 7.34 percent Kannada occupancy on Friday, 10.80 percent Telugu occupancy, 16.18 percent Tamil occupancy and 4.69 percent Hindi occupancy.

With Friday's estimated earning, Mohanlal's film has earned a total estimated amount of ₹26.89 crore.

L2: Empuraan Advance booking: Empuraan's advance bookings have broken records for Malayalam films, stated Sacnilk, adding its pre-sales on the opening day crossed ₹35 crore and surpassed ₹50 crore gross for the entire opening weekend at the worldwide box office. With this, Empuraan is the first Malayalam film to reach ₹50 crore in sales even before its release.

Sacnilk noted that the previous biggest opener was Mohanlal's Marakkar with 20 crore gross worldwide.

About L2: Empuraan: L2: Empuraan is both directed by and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. It also stars a steller cast comprising Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

It has been written by Murali Gopy and is considered as a sequel to Lucifer (2019). Also, this movie marks Prithviraj’s directorial debut and is the second installment in what is planned as a three-part franchise.