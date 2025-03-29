L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 3: Mohanlal-Prithviraj film sees drop, mints THIS amount ahead of Sikandar release

L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 3: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest Malayalam action-paced drama movie L2: Empuraan recorded a dip within 3 days after its release. The film was released on March 27. It will be clashing with Salman Khan's Sikandar at the box office starting Sunday.

L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 3 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, L2:Empuraan earned ₹5.34 crore on its 3rd day. It marks more than 50% decline compared to its earnings from the previous day. On March 28, the portal reported that Mohanlal's film made a business of ₹11.5 crore.

The film released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

While the Malayalam version earned ₹10.55 crore on day 2, the Kananda one earned ₹3 lakh. On the other hand, the film in the Telugu language earned ₹25 lakh, and its Tamil release collected ₹27 lakh on March 28. Its Hindi earned the lowest with ₹4 lakh on the same day.

The total money earned by L2:Empuraan is estimated to be around ₹37.84, reported the tracking website. However, these are real-time figures for the day. After the night show, the website will update its final figures.

Reportedly, L2: Empuraan had an overall 46.52% occupancy on Saturday for its Malayalam release. The Telugu version saw an overall 11.99% occupancy on March 29.

While the Tamil version had 19.85% occupancy on its first Saturday, the Hindi release registered an overall 6.38% occupancy on the same day.

L2 Empuraan Box Office performance L2: Empuraan had a promising opening at the box office with ₹21 crore in all languages on Friday.

Going by its advance bookings, the film broke records in Malayalam cinema with its pre-sales, crossing ₹35 crore and surpassing ₹50 crore gross for the entire opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

The film became the first Malayalam film to reach ₹50 crore in sales even before its release. The title was previously held by Marakkar with 20 crore gross worldwide. It also belonged to Mohanlal as well.

L2 Empuraan: Cast, director and more L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran who is also a part of the cast. Besides him and Mohanlal, the stellar cast also includes Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The film is written by Murali Gopy and is said to be a sequel to Lucifer (2019).