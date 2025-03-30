L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 4: Mohanlal’s movie in neck and neck race with Sikandar; mints THIS amount

L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 4: Despite facing the wrath of right-wing supporters, Mohanlal starrer movie L2: Empuraan has maintained a steady curve in its earnings.

The L2: Empuraan movie has earned ₹62.09 crore within four days of its release, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk.

L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 4 Mohanlal starrer movie Empuraan minted ₹16.74 crore on Sunday, March 30, the same day as Salman Khan's Sikandar's release. The figure is 26 per cent higher as compared to the movie's earnings on the previous day.

On Day 3, Saturday, Mohanlal's movie had minted ₹13.25 crore, and ₹11.1 crore on Friday, shows data by Sacnilk.

Despite earning ₹50 crore in advance booking, Empuraan underperformed on the opening day, bringing ₹21 crore to the table.

L2: Empuraan vs Salman Khan's Sikandar One may think, given L2: Empuraan's rocky path in terms of Box Office earnings, Salman Khan's newly released Bollywood action drama Sikandar will take over the Mohanlal starrer movie.

The figures, however, reveal otherwise. As of Saturday, 6:30 pm, Salman Khan's Sikandar has minted ₹20 crore. Meanwhile, L2:Empuraan, on its opening day, minted ₹21 crore.

Given the neck and neck competition between Mohanlal and Salman Khan's movies, it remains to be seen if the Bollywood film can take over Empuraan.

Empuraan under political fire The makers of Empuraan are considering cutting 17 scenes from the Mohanlal starrer movie after it spurred massive backlash from right-wing supporters over what appears to be references to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Currently, seventeen cuts are under consideration, including a proposed name change for Baba Bajrangi, the antagonist who leads a mob, reported The Hindu.

'Won’t watch Empuraan' says BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Sunday that he will not watch the Mohanlal-starrer movie L2: Empuraan. Criticising the film, which is said to be a sequel to Lucifer, Chandrasekhar stated that any movie attempting to “build a story by distorting the truth is doomed to fail.”

L2: Empuraan movie cast L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also features in the film’s cast. Alongside him and Mohanlal, the impressive lineup includes Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The movie is scripted by Murali Gopy and is set to be a sequel to Lucifer (2019).