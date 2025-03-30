L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 4: Mohanlal’s movie in neck and neck race with Sikandar; mints THIS amount

  • L2: Empuraan Box Office collection: The Mohanlal starrer movie had underperformed on the opening day. On the first Sunday, however, the movie recovered, and is now in a close race with Salman Khan's newly released Sikandar 

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated30 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST
L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 4: Mohanlal's movie in neck and neck race with Sikandar; mints THIS much
L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 4: Mohanlal’s movie in neck and neck race with Sikandar; mints THIS much(Screengrabs from YouTube/NadiadwalaGrandson/Aashirvad Cinemas)

L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 4: Despite facing the wrath of right-wing supporters, Mohanlal starrer movie L2: Empuraan has maintained a steady curve in its earnings.

The L2: Empuraan movie has earned 62.09 crore within four days of its release, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk.

L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 4

Mohanlal starrer movie Empuraan minted 16.74 crore on Sunday, March 30, the same day as Salman Khan's Sikandar's release. The figure is 26 per cent higher as compared to the movie's earnings on the previous day.

Also Read | Empuraan Box Office Day 2: Mohanlal movie storms past ₹100 crore worldwide

On Day 3, Saturday, Mohanlal's movie had minted 13.25 crore, and 11.1 crore on Friday, shows data by Sacnilk.

Despite earning 50 crore in advance booking, Empuraan underperformed on the opening day, bringing 21 crore to the table.

L2: Empuraan vs Salman Khan's Sikandar

One may think, given L2: Empuraan's rocky path in terms of Box Office earnings, Salman Khan's newly released Bollywood action drama Sikandar will take over the Mohanlal starrer movie.

Also Read | Empuraan BO Day 3: Mohanlal’s movie nears ₹50 crore despite political backlash

The figures, however, reveal otherwise. As of Saturday, 6:30 pm, Salman Khan's Sikandar has minted 20 crore. Meanwhile, L2:Empuraan, on its opening day, minted 21 crore.

Sikandar movie Box Office collection

Given the neck and neck competition between Mohanlal and Salman Khan's movies, it remains to be seen if the Bollywood film can take over Empuraan.

Empuraan under political fire

The makers of Empuraan are considering cutting 17 scenes from the Mohanlal starrer movie after it spurred massive backlash from right-wing supporters over what appears to be references to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Currently, seventeen cuts are under consideration, including a proposed name change for Baba Bajrangi, the antagonist who leads a mob, reported The Hindu.

'Won’t watch Empuraan' says BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Sunday that he will not watch the Mohanlal-starrer movie L2: Empuraan. Criticising the film, which is said to be a sequel to Lucifer, Chandrasekhar stated that any movie attempting to “build a story by distorting the truth is doomed to fail.”

L2: Empuraan movie cast

L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also features in the film’s cast. Alongside him and Mohanlal, the impressive lineup includes Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Also Read | ‘L2: Empuraan’ review: Making movie violence count

The movie is scripted by Murali Gopy and is set to be a sequel to Lucifer (2019).

L2: Empuraan marks Prithviraj Sukumaran’s debut as a director and serves as the second installment in a planned three-part franchise.

L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 4: Mohanlal's movie in neck and neck race with Sikandar; mints THIS amount
First Published:30 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST
