L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 5- Mohanlal movie slows down after Salman Khan starrer Sikandar’s release

L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 5: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest Malayalam action drama, L2 Empuraan, was already under political fire, and witnessed inconsistent earnings. Now with Salman Khan's Sikandar, Empuraan is facing stiff competition.

Empuraan, however, has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office in five days of its release despite political backlash and 17 proposed voluntary cuts.

L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Empuraan has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the overseas box office, nearing Rs150 crore in gross collections. The film reportedly crossed the Rs100 crore mark globally within just two days of its release.

On Monday, March 31, L2: Empuraan movie minted ₹44 lakhs, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks a staggering decline in the earnings, when the movie earned ₹21 crore to ₹11 crore on an average.

The movie was released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

L2 Empuraan: Occupancy While the occupancy rates for Monday are yet to trickle in, Empuraan had an overall 75.26% occupancy on Sunday (Day 4) for its Malayalam release. The Telugu version saw an overall 17.22 per cent occupancy on the same day.

While the Tamil version had 25. 02 per cent occupancy on its first Sunday, the Hindi release registered an overall 10 per cent occupancy on the same day.

L2 Empuraan under political fire Around 17 scenes are expected to be cut from Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan after the film faced strong backlash from right-wing supporters over references that seem to allude to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A producer familiar with the situation revealed that the makers are considering “voluntary cuts” due to the “significant pressure” they’re facing, according to The Hindu.

'Won’t watch Empuraan' says BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Sunday that he will not watch the Mohanlal-starrer movie L2: Empuraan. Criticising the film, which is said to be a sequel to Lucifer, Chandrasekhar stated that any movie attempting to “build a story by distorting the truth is doomed to fail.”

L2: Empuraan movie cast L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also features in the film’s cast. Apart from Sukumaran and Mohanlal, the impressive lineup includes Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

