L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 5: Mohanlal-Prithviraj film mints THIS amount on March 31 despite controversy

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 5: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest Malayalam action drama, ‘L2 Empuraan’, which earned ₹59 crore in India in past three days of its release, is going strong at the box office despite political backlash and 17 proposed voluntary cuts.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, L2: Empuraan – which is a sequel to 2019's ‘Lucifer’, has minted an estimated 11 crore (India net) until 10 pm on Monday. With this, the estimated India Net earning of Mohanlal's film has reached ₹70 crore.

Advertisement

L2: Empuraan had an overall 66.48 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Monday, while it was 15.53 per cent in Telugu, 20.77 per cent in Tamil and 9.21 per cent in Hindi.

For the 2D version of L2: Empuraan's Malayalam version, the maximum occupancy was recorded at Kollam (90.33%), followed by Kottayam (88%), Thrissur (87%), Alappuzha (86.33%) and Kozhikode (78.67%).

L2 Empuraan: Worldwide box office collection: The movie minted a record ₹22 crore on Day 1 in India itself, which is over twice the previous record for any Malayalam film. Sacnilk reported that the movie pre-sales on the opening day crossed ₹35 crore and surpassed ₹50 crore gross for the entire opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

Sacnilk mentioned that till until Sunday, ₹174 crore worldwide, including ₹59 crore India net and ₹105 crore from overseas.

Advertisement

L2 Empuraan controversy: Released on 27 March, L2 Empuraan sparked controversy due to its portrayal of sensitive political issues, particularly references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, which Hindutva groups claim malign their ideology and promote an "anti-national" agenda.

The backlash, especially from right-wing social media and Hindu organisations in Kerala, accused the film of misrepresenting their faith, leading to calls for a boycott

According to reports, 17 scenes, including those featuring riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, will be edited out.

About L2 Empuraan: L2 Empuraan is both directed by and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. It also stars a steller cast comprising Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

It has been written by Murali Gopy and is considered as a sequel to Lucifer (2019). Also, this movie marks Prithviraj’s directorial debut and is the second installment in what is planned as a three-part franchise.

Advertisement