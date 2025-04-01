L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 6: Mohanlal film sees massive drop in earnings amid row, mints THIS amount

L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 6: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film has taken a hit at the box office amid controversy. The makers recently deleted an over 2 mins scene from the film. However, it seems not much damage control has been done.

L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 6 As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, L2: Empuraan earned ₹4.64 crore on Tuesday. This marks more than 50% decline in ticket sales.

Notably, the film is facing tough competition at the box office with Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar.

The total business made by L2: Empuraan is approximately ₹74.79 crore.

Previously, on Day 5, the Mohanlal-starrer earned ₹11.15 crore [Mal: ₹10.4 crore; Ka: ₹3 lakh; Te: ₹17 lakh; Ta: ₹35 lakh; Hi: ₹20 lakh]. While it was a dip of about 18.32%, the film had improved its run on Sunday, owing to the festive weekend.

L2: Empuraan had an overall 49.41% occupancy on Tuesday for its original Malayalam release. On the same day, the film had an overall 11.52% occupancy on 1 April 2025 for its Telugu version.

While the Tamil version had an overall 16.64% occupancy on Tuesday, L2: Empuraan had an overall 8.47% occupancy on 1 April among its Hindi audience.

L2: Empuraan: Cast, crew and plot L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. It is backed by Antony Perumbavoor, Subaskaran Allirajah, and Gokulam Gopalan through Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

It stars Mohanlal alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Rick Yune, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Kishore, Baiju, Sai Kumar, Nandu, Nyla Usha and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The film released on March 27.

The film presents a fictional storyline centred around the 2002 Gujarat riots.

24 scenes cut in L2: Empuraan The new version of the film will be missing many scenes which directly link the storyline to the Godhra riots.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) endorsed the screening of the movie with the modifications. The makers were in the final stages of the editing after which it was made available in the theatres, sources told PTI.

The regional office of the CBFC, after a special meeting on Sunday, endorsed the cuts proposed by the producers and issued a fresh certificate.