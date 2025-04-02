L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 6: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran movie in high stakes battle against Sikandar

L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 6: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's has taken the box office by storm despite a drop in earnings on second consecutive day. Dominating the Mollywood film industry, the movie recorded 29.60 percent drop in collection on Day 6.

L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 6 Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial Malayalam film minted ₹7.85 crore net on Tuesday, April 1, in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Furthermore, Mohanlal starrer raked in an impressive ₹78 crore net, during its three-day run. While Malayalam shows are dominating box office numbers, collection from Telugu and Tamil screenings is also contributing significantly.

The pan-India, movie which was released in multiple languages, collected $ 15 million gross within six days in the overseas market, the filmmakers said. The post on Instagram states, “KA’s impact knows no borders. The world is watching.”

Centred around the 2002 Gujarat riots, the film presents a fictional storyline. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala called the movie a mega blockbuster and suggested that it entered ₹200 crore elite club with 5-day theatrical run. In a post on X, he stated, “The OVERLORD shatters the 200 crore barrier in style! EMPURAAN makes history!”

L2 Empuraan versus Sikandar The high-octane action thriller is making waves at the box office with its stellar performance despite stiff competition from other new releases and has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. L2 Empuraan, which was released on March 27, is competing with Salman Khan's Sikandar that hit the box office on the occasion of Eid on March 30.

Also Read | L2 Empuraan controversy a publicity stunt by producers?

Sikandar collected ₹26 crore net on Day 1, ₹29 crore on Day 2, Eid festival day, and ₹19.5 crore net on Day 3. This brings India box office total to ₹74.5 crore net. Notably, L2 Empuraan raked in ₹21 crore net on Day 1, ₹11.1 crore net on Day 2 and ₹13.25 crore net on Day 3.

More about L2 Empuraan Produced under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, L2 Empuraan is a sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer and second instalment in the L franchise. After the movie was embroiled in controversy, the makers recently deleted over 2 mins scenes from the original movie as a damage control measure. The regional office of the CBFC issued a fresh certificate after a special meeting on March 30, following cuts proposed by the producers.