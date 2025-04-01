L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 6- political furor bites earnings; Mohanlal movie mints THIS amount

L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 6- Empuraan had already opened to weak figures, despite making over ₹50 crore in advance bookings. Now, the recent controversies surrounding the movie have slowed down the Mohanlal starrer further.

As per data by inudstry tracker Sacnilk, L2: Empuraan is expected to mint ₹68.7 crore India net, after six days of its theatrical run. Here's how much it minted on Tuesday, April 1.

L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 6 The Mohanlal starrer movie minted ₹13 lakhs, as of 9am on Tuesday, April 1. Although this figure is expected to rise by day end, the earnings could still be lower than what the movie minted on the previous days.

On Day 4 and Day 5, the Empuraan movie collected ₹13.65 crore and ₹9.57 crore respectively.

L2 Empuraan controversy L2 Empuraan has already stirred controversy for its portrayal of sensitive political issues, particularly references to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Hindutva groups argue that the film undermines their ideology and promotes an "anti-national" agenda.

The backlash has been especially strong on right-wing social media and among Hindu organizations in Kerala, with accusations of misrepresenting their faith and calls for a boycott.

Reports suggest that 17 scenes— including those depicting riot sequences and violence against women— will be edited out in response to the controversy.

L2: Empuraan occupancy The reduced earnings of the Mohanlal starrer movie also reflected in the footfalls. While the L2: Empuraan's occupancy rates for Tuesday are yet to trickle in, Monday's occupancy was significantly low.

On Monday, L2: Empuraan had an overall 66.48 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Monday, while it was 15.53 per cent in Telugu, 20.77 per cent in Tamil and 9.21 per cent in Hindi.