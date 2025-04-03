L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 7: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran movie earnings nosedive 41%, mints THIS amount

L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 7: Mohanlal starrer movie seems to be struggling at the box office after its earnings dropped for the third day in a row. Amid calls for a ban on Prithviraj Sukumaran helmed film, the domestic box office earnings nosedived 41.17 percent on Wednesday, April 2.

L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 7 The Mollywood film ‘L2 Empuraan,’ produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, minted ₹5.03 crore net in India on its 7th day in theatres, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk. Thus, seven-day run domestic box office earnings of L2 Empuraan were estimated to be ₹83.73 crore net.

L2 Empuraan worldwide Box Office collection The filmmakers in a post on Instagram announced that the movie collected $15 million gross within six days in the overseas market. The post states, “KA’s impact knows no borders. The world is watching.”

However, the pan-India, movie which was released in multiple languages on March 27, amassed ₹222 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 6, after raking in ₹130 crore at the overseas market, according to Sacnilk. The makers earlier claimed that it entered ₹200 crore elite club within 5-day theatrical run. The narrative is centred around the 2002 Gujarat riots and presents a fictional storyline.

L2 Empuraan piracy crackdown Following reports of Salman Khan movie ‘Sikandar’ online leak, reports surfaced suggesting that pirated version of Mohanlal-starrer ‘L2:Empuraan’ was allegedly being downloaded and distributed. In a crackdown operation on Tuesday, Kannur police sealed internet-cum-photostat shop, located in Pappinisseri, PTI reported.

Reacting on the successful box office performance of L2 Empuraan, Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "Empuraan is well taken by the Malayalis, not just in Kerala, but across the world. It has become one of the fastest blockbuster hits. Within 5 days, it has got into the 200 core Club, ANI reported.

She added, “The government, those who are in power, the ruling dispensation, the BJP, RSS. The RSS is writing every day on the organiser about criticising this movie, criticising Prithviraj, who is one of the finest directors, producers, and also actor by himself. So just by the focus is totally on again targeting Prithviraj.”