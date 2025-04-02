L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 7: Mohanlal-starrer struggles amid calls for ban, earns THIS amount

L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 7: The box office performance of Mohanlal's film has been severely impacted by the controversies around the film. L2 Empuraan has fallen further at the domestic ticket window amid calls for a ban on the film. It is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Advertisement

L2 Empuraan Box Office collection Day 7 As per the tracking website Sacnilk, L2 Empuraan earned approximately ₹2.59 crore on its 7th day. On Wednesday, the film witnessed a further dip, about 23.32% in its sales, compared to its previous day earnings.

The total earnings of the film now stands around ₹81.29 crore. However, the figures are likely to change after the night show.

As per the portal, the film saw 26.57% occupancy among its Malayalam audience. While the Telugu version of L2: Empuraan had an overall 9.89% occupancy on Wednesday, the Tamil release had an overall 14.61% occupancy on 2 April. The Hindi version of the film witnessed about 6.51% occupancy, the lowest among all, on the same day.

Advertisement

L2 Empuraan Box Office collection worldwide L2 Empuraan is now completing its first week at the box office. On Tuesday, it recorded a massive drop, about 50%, owing to the weekday after Eid holidays. The film earned ₹ 8.55 crore [Mal: ₹8 crore; Ka: ₹20 lakh; Te: Rs. 13 lakh; Ta: ₹25 lakh; Hi: ₹15 lakh] on Tuesday

Going by the same day numbers, L2 Empuraan's India Net Collection is ₹ 78.70 crore. Its worldwide collection stands at ₹222 crore. Its overseas collection is ₹130 crore while the India gross collection is ₹92 crore.

L2 Empuraan and its controversy L2: Empuraan marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is written by Murali Gopy and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Subaskaran Allirajah, and Gokulam Gopalan through Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

Advertisement

The film stars Mohanlal alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Rick Yune, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Kishore, Baiju, Sai Kumar, Nandu, Nyla Usha and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

It is a fictional storyline centred around the 2002 Gujarat riots. However, the film recently had cuts or changes in 24 scenes which have direct links with the communal riots. Visuals with a total duration of 2 minutes and 8 seconds have been deleted from the original movie.

The new version of the film was reportedly made available in the theatres on Wednesday.

Amid this, calls for a ban on the film have made its way on social media. Among them MDMK General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Vaiko called for an absolute ban on the film in Tamil Nadu.