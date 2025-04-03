L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran movie earnings decline, mints THIS amount

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer movie, L2 Empuraan, which opened with much fanfare and had the biggest opening at the box office for any Malayalam movie to date, appears to be struggling at the box office following its earnings dropped for the fourth day in a row.

According to industry tracker sacnilk.com, L2 Empuraan – produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies – minted ₹2.67 crore net in India on its 8th day in theatres. With this, the movie's estimated India net earnings now stands at ₹87.02 crore.

Sacnilk also noted that L2 Empuraan had an overall 20.96 percent Malayalam occupancy on Thursday, 8.27 percent Telugu occupancy, 13.14 percent Tamil occupancy, and 6.29 percent Hindi occupancy.

L2 Empuraan Worldwide collection: L2 Empuraan, till Wednesday, minted ₹230.7 crore, said Sacnilk, which included ₹84.35 crore (India Net), and ₹132 crore from overseas.

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram announced that the movie collected $15 million gross within six days in the overseas market. The post states, “KA’s impact knows no borders. The world is watching.”

L2 Empuraan and its controversy: L2 Empuraan marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is written by Murali Gopy and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Subaskaran Allirajah, and Gokulam Gopalan through Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

The film stars Mohanlal alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Rick Yune, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Kishore, Baiju, Sai Kumar, Nandu, Nyla Usha and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

It is a fictional storyline centred around the 2002 Gujarat riots. However, the film recently had cuts or changes in 24 scenes which have direct links with the communal riots. Visuals with a total duration of 2 minutes and 8 seconds have been deleted from the original movie.

The new version of the film was reportedly made available in the theatres on Wednesday.