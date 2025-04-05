L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 9: Highest-grossing Malayalam film on track to cross ₹250 crore

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 9: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam action thriller entered week 2 on Friday. It registered 25.64 percent drop in collection on April 4, after witnessing significant fall in earnings over the past four days.
L2 Empuraan, which opened with much fanfare managed to monetise upon the hype. Reportedly made on a budget of ₹180 crore, the movie witnessed the biggest opening at the box office for any Malayalam movie to date by raking in ₹21 crore net in India. The highest-grossing Malayalam film to date was released in multiple languages on March 27. Although the original Malayalam version is dominating its revenue stream, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi shows are also major contributors.
Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, the action-thriller raked in ₹2.9 crore net in India on its ninth day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. during its eight-day theatrical run, that is Week 1, ‘L2: Empuraan’ did a business of ₹88.25 crore net in the domestic market. Over the period of nine days, the Mollywood film collected ₹91.15 crore net in India.
In North America, the Malayalam movie crossed $2.4M in Week 1, the filmmakers said. In a post on X on Thursday, the filmmakers informed that the movie crossed ₹30 crore gross mark.
The action-thriller did a global business of ₹236.25 crore gross within eight days, Sacnilk stated. This figure is a sum of ₹103.25 crore gross India box office earnings and the remaining ₹133 crore gross came in from the overseas market.
Prithviraj Sukumaran helmed movie, which was released on March 27 and is giving a close contest to Salman Khan's Sikandar, which was released on March 30. The ensemble cast features Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kishore and Eriq Ebouaney in pivotal roles alongside lead actors.
