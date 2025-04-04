L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 9: Mohanlal starrer fails to impress audience amid row, earns THIS amount so far

L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 9- Despite minting over ₹50 crore in advance bookings, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal starrer Empuraan's earnings have dropped on the ninth day.

According to data by industry tracker Sacnilk, L2: Empuraan has minted ₹88.6 crore India net after eight days of its theatrical run.

Here's how much the film earned on Friday, April 4.

L2: Empuraan Box Office collection Day 9 The Mohanlal starrer movie earned ₹30 lakhs, as of 9 am on Friday, April 3, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It is estimated that earnings could still be lower than what the movie minted on the previous days.

L2 Empuraan controversy L2 Empuraan was caught up in controversy for its portrayal of sensitive political issues, particularly references to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Several groups claimed that the film promotes an "anti-national" agenda.

The criticism has been especially strong on right-wing social media platforms and among Hindu organizations in Kerala, with accusations of misrepresenting their faith and calls for a boycott.

L 2 Empuraan — Details Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 superhit film Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, and Tovino Thomas in lead roles. Mohanlal will reunite with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, the director of the film, for the third time. Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies are produced by Empuraan. The film is slated to release on March 27 in five languages — Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

Mohanlal on L 2 Empuraan While giving details on Empuraan and reunion with Prithviraj, Mohanlal earlier told PTI, “He is very good. This is my third film with him. Bro Daddy was a different film from Lucifer. He knows what he is doing, he is very keen on scripting. He is a sensitive director. He will give more importance to acting and is totally into the film."