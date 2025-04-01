L2 Empuraan: Controversial 2-mins scenes from Mohanlal film deleted by makers— ’Not because of threat’

On Tuesday, the makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal's latest released film L2: Empuraan edited out a little over two minutes of scene from the film. The film released originally on March 27.

Controversial scenes deleted from L2: Empuraan The film producer Antony Perumbavoor announced the same and told media that it was a joint decision on behalf of all producers and actors involved in the project, including Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

He also clarified that the decision wasn't based on fear or any threat.

PTI quoted Perumbavoor: “There is no question of being afraid. We live in a society. We never intended to do anything which would hurt the sentiments of anyone. If someone is unhappy with the film, then as producers, directors and actors of the movie, we all have the responsibility to address that grievance.”

"So, we all jointly took the decision to carry out the edits. Around two minutes and some seconds worth of scenes have been removed," he added.

The producer also addressed media queries about whether pressure from an individual or political group led to the scene's removal. He also said to reporters in Kochi, “Not just for any party, but even if people are affected, we will take the same steps. It is not because of any threats or pressure by anyone.”

He also said that He added that there was no reason to target Prithviraj Sukumaran over the issue. L2 Empuraan marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

When will edited verion of L2: Empuraan release? The new version of the film, including the edits, is expected to be released during the day on Tuesday.

The film producer also confirmed during the press meet that there will be a third sequel to the Lucifer film.

Previously, filmmaker Major Ravi had claimed that Mohanlal had not seen his own film beforeto its release. While the actor has not reacted to his claim, Perumbavoor said that everyone, including Mohanlal, were aware of the film's story.

He said, “None of us have said that we were not aware of it.”