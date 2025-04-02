L2 Empuraan controversy: Vaiko demands ban on Mohanlal’s film in Tamil Nadu despite 24 cuts. Here’s why

L2 Empuraan controversy continues to intensify as MDMK General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Vaiko called for an absolute ban on the film. L2 Empuraan stars Mohanlal in the lead. It is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Vaiko on L2 Empuraan scenes Objecting to the Malayalam film dialogues, the politician issued a statement. He alleged that L2 Empuraan shows that the Mullaperiyar Dam is unsafe. He accused the makers of promoting fear among the people of Kerala with ‘vested interests.’

Mentioning a dialogue from the film about a dam called Nedumpally, he accused the makers of suggesting its demolition. He said that the film's dialogue suggests the Travancore king was forced by the British to lease land for 999 years. Even though both the British and the monarchy are now gone, the dam remains, continuing to be a risk to Kerala.

He also raised questions about another dialogue in the film which suggests demolition of the dam. "If we bomb the dam, which drowns people even when just two shutters are opened, the entire state of Kerala will be destroyed," he said, as per a report of News18.

To support his claims, Vaika also said that the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee has confirmed the safety of the dam.

L2 Empuraan new version L2 Empuraan recently had 24 cuts after the row. However, Vaiko further urged the makers to remove the above dialogues from the film as well.

The newly edited version of L2 Empuraan will be available in theatres by Wednesday.

The Mohanlal film underwent 'voluntary modifications' suggested by its makers, leading to the removal of scenes which directly link the storyline to the Godhra riots.

CBFC to L2 Empuraan The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested the screening of the movie with the modifications, sources said.

The regional office of the CBFC here issued a fresh certificate to the film team. In total, 24 cuts or changes have been made in the film, posing inks with the communal riots. Visuals of 2 minutes and 8 seconds have been deleted from the original movie.

