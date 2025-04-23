L2 Empuraan OTT release date confirmed: Check When and where to watch Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran film

L2 Empuraan OTT release date confirmed: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film released in cinema on 27 March. 

Sneha Biswas
Published23 Apr 2025, 08:02 PM IST
L2 Empuraan stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. (X)
L2 Empuraan stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. (X)(x)

L2 Empuraan OTT release date confirmed: Malayalam action thriller, L2 Empuraan is all set to mark its debut on OTT. The film was released in theatres on 27 March and landed in controversy. It stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

L2 Empuraan OTT release date

L2 Empuraan will stream on JioHotstar. 

It will stream online from 24 April onwards in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Producers Aashirvad Cinemas confirmed the news on X, formerly Twitter, and shared, "L2: Empuraan will be streaming from 24th April only on JioHotstar."

L2 Empuraan

The Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer revolves around Stephen Nedumpally (played by Mohanlal). Amid the 2002 Gujarat riots, Zayed’s (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran) family is massacred. Years later, Kerala’s politics, global espionage and personal revenge collide as Ab’raam rises for justice.

L2 Empuraan is written by Murali Gopi and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film marked Prithviraj's directorial debut.

L2 Empuraan controversy

The film landed in controversy over its dialogues and film sequence. The controversy revolved around a sequence in the film which depicts the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) later suggested modifications before the screening of the movie. The regional office of the CBFC also issued a fresh certificate for the film. 

In total, 24 cuts or changes were made in the film, posing inks with the communal riots. Visuals of 2 minutes and 8 seconds were removed from the original movie.

Besides this, the card mentioning the period as ‘2002-India’ was replaced with ‘A few years ago’ in the new version of the film.

It is the second part of the Lucifer franchise, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj and Mohanlal.

L2 Empuraan box office success

Despite the backlash, L2: Empuraan saw success at the box office. The film became the first Malayalam movie to gross 80 crore worldwide on its opening weekend. However, the business was affected by the controversy later. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, L2 Empuraan earned 123.25 crore at the box office.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentL2 Empuraan OTT release date confirmed: Check When and where to watch Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran film
MoreLess
First Published:23 Apr 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.