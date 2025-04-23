L2 Empuraan OTT release date confirmed: Check When and where to watch Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran film

L2 Empuraan OTT release date confirmed: Malayalam action thriller, L2 Empuraan is all set to mark its debut on OTT. The film was released in theatres on 27 March and landed in controversy. It stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Advertisement

L2 Empuraan OTT release date L2 Empuraan will stream on JioHotstar.

It will stream online from 24 April onwards in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Producers Aashirvad Cinemas confirmed the news on X, formerly Twitter, and shared, "L2: Empuraan will be streaming from 24th April only on JioHotstar."

L2 Empuraan The Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer revolves around Stephen Nedumpally (played by Mohanlal). Amid the 2002 Gujarat riots, Zayed’s (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran) family is massacred. Years later, Kerala’s politics, global espionage and personal revenge collide as Ab’raam rises for justice.

L2 Empuraan is written by Murali Gopi and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film marked Prithviraj's directorial debut.

L2 Empuraan controversy The film landed in controversy over its dialogues and film sequence. The controversy revolved around a sequence in the film which depicts the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Advertisement

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) later suggested modifications before the screening of the movie. The regional office of the CBFC also issued a fresh certificate for the film.

In total, 24 cuts or changes were made in the film, posing inks with the communal riots. Visuals of 2 minutes and 8 seconds were removed from the original movie.

Besides this, the card mentioning the period as ‘2002-India’ was replaced with ‘A few years ago’ in the new version of the film.

It is the second part of the Lucifer franchise, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj and Mohanlal.

L2 Empuraan box office success Despite the backlash, L2: Empuraan saw success at the box office. The film became the first Malayalam movie to gross ₹80 crore worldwide on its opening weekend. However, the business was affected by the controversy later. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, L2 Empuraan earned ₹123.25 crore at the box office.