L2: Empuraan OTT release date: Mohanlal’s movie grabs biggest-ever deal for Malayalam films; check how to watch online

L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer, is all set for an OTT release. The film follows Mohanlal’s return as Khureshi-Ab’raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally.

Directed by seasoned Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays Zayed Masood with more screen time, the film is written by Murali Gopy and produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies.

The filming of the movie began in October 2023 across India and abroad. Released in five languages, L2: Empuraan is among the most expensive Malayalam films ever made.

L2: Empuraan controversy The Malayalam film L2: Empuraan was criticised over scenes believed to show the 2002 Gujarat riots. Right-wing groups, including BJP members, have objected to what they see as a negative portrayal of Hindutva leaders and references to communal violence.

The filmmakers apologised after the backlash. They also made voluntary cuts.

"As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films are hostile to any political movement, ideology or religious group," Mohanlal wrote on social media.

"The team of Empuraan and I sincerely regret the distress caused to my loved ones, and with the realisation that the responsibility for it lies with all of us who worked on the film, we have decided together to remove such subjects from the movie," the veteran actor from Kerala added.

L2: Empuraan reviews Mohanlal’s performance once again impressed viewers. In less than a month, the film collected over ₹265.5 crore worldwide. However, that does not seem impressive for the producers, who reportedly spent ₹180 crore to make it. A film typically needs to earn double its budget to become profitable at the box office.

The film received mixed reviews from critics. The Indian Express praised Mohanlal’s performance but wrote that the film lacked the “emotional depth” of the first film, Lucifer.

The Hindustan Times was critical of the movie’s “overlong run time and a confused mess of a script".

L2: Empuraan OTT release L2: Empuraan is now set for its OTT release. The Malayalam movie will have its digital debut on March 24. As per reports, JioHotstar grabbed the OTT rights for around ₹70 crore, the biggest-ever deal for any Malayalam movie.

