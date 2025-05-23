L2 Empuraan OTT release: Here's where to watch Hindi version of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer

L2 Empuraan OTT release: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's controversial film, L2 Empuraan is all set to stream online. It was originally released in theatres on 27 March. The film faced controversies over its scenes and dialogues.

L2 Empuraan OTT release L2 Empuraan is now streaming on JioHotstar.

It is available in five languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on the platform.

On Friday, the official Instagram handle of JioHotstar dropped a teaser of the L2: Empuraan. In the caption of the post, the platform announced the release of Mohanlal's film in Hindi.

The post read, “Witness the story behind the legend. Mohanlal is back with Empuraan. L2: Empuraan is now streaming in Hindi exclusively on JioHotstar.”

L2 Empuraan The Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer revolves around the story of Stephen Nedumpally (played by Mohanlal). Amid the 2002 Gujarat riots, Zayed’s (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran) family is massacred. Years later, Kerala’s politics, global espionage and personal revenge collide as Ab’raam rises for justice.

L2 Empuraan is written by Murali Gopi. It is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran who marked his directorial debut with the film.

L2: Empuraan is the second part of the Lucifer movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team.

Following the controversy, the production team of the film made changes in the film in response to the controversy. According to reports, 17 scenes, including those featuring riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, were edited out.

Later, Mohanlal issued a statement acknowledging that certain aspects of the film had caused distress to some people.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested modifications before the screening of the movie. CBFC also issued a fresh certificate for the film.

In total, 24 cuts or changes were made in the film, including possible links with the communal riots. Visuals of 2 minutes and 8 seconds were deleted from the film.

Besides this, the card mentioning the period as ‘2002-India’ was replaced with ‘A few years ago’ in the new version of the film.

Despite the backlash, Empuraan achieved remarkable success at the box office. The film became the first Malayalam movie to gross ₹80 crore worldwide on its opening weekend.