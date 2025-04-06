L2 Empuraan vs Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 10: Mollywood’s biggest grosser or Tollywood’s blockbuster - Who’s winning?

L2 Empuraan vs Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 10: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is ruling the Mollywood box office as it has become the highest grossing Malayalam film to date. It's time to compare its 10-day numbers with that of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2’ - a superhit of Tollywood film industry. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing film in India of all time.
L2 Empuraan, the sequel to 2019 film Lucifer, opened to a massive ₹21 crore net in India on March 27, falling way behind Pushpa 2 release day earnings, Sacnilk reported. The sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise (2021),’ minted a staggering ₹164.25 crore net on its release day.
The Malayalam action thriller, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, entered week 2 on Friday after amassing an impressive ₹88.25 crore net in India during its seven-day run, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. In North America, the Malayalam movie crossed $2.4M in Week 1, the filmmakers said.
Announcing a big achievement, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram on April 5 stated, “#L2E #Empuraan achieves a significant milestone as the first Malayalam film to surpass $1 Million USD in Saudi Arabia. We are ranked among the top 4 highest-grossing Indian films in the Kingdom.”
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 did a business of a whopping ₹725.8 crore net in India during Week 1 in theatres.
The Malayalam action-thriller ‘L2 Empuraan’ registered 21.38 percent uptick in collection on April 5, Day 10, after witnessing significant fall in earnings over the past few days. During its 10-day run in theatres, the movie collected ₹94.67 crore net, with earnings of ₹3.52 crore coming from Saturday's collection - Day 10.
Meanwhile, the Tollywood's action-drama ‘Pushpa 2’ reported ₹63.3 crore net earnings on Day 10. Thus 10-day domestic market earnings totalled to ₹825.50 crore net, far ahead of L2 Empuraan.
L2 Empuraan did a global business of ₹241.65 crore gross within nine days while Pushpa 2 raked in ₹1110.85 crore gross during 9-day period in theatres, Sacnilk stated. At the overseas market, L2 Empuraan collected ₹135 crore gross, while Pushpa 2 earned ₹200 crore gross corresponding to 9-day timeline.
Both south Indian movies had a number of similarities as both were released in multiple languages, targeting diverse audience across India. Both were a sequel to superhits of action-drama genre. Both have shattered several records, while L2 Empuraan is still running in theatres, Pushpa 2 is available on OTT platform. Overall, both controversy-ridden films that opened with much fanfare managed to monetise upon the hype.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.