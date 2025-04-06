L2 Empuraan vs Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 10: Mollywood’s biggest grosser or Tollywood’s blockbuster - Who’s winning?

L2 Empuraan vs Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 10: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is ruling the Mollywood box office as it has become the highest grossing Malayalam film to date. It's time to compare its 10-day numbers with that of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2’ - a superhit of Tollywood film industry. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing film in India of all time.

L2 Empuraan vs Pushpa 2 Opening day collection L2 Empuraan, the sequel to 2019 film Lucifer, opened to a massive ₹21 crore net in India on March 27, falling way behind Pushpa 2 release day earnings, Sacnilk reported. The sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise (2021),’ minted a staggering ₹164.25 crore net on its release day.

L2 Empuraan vs Pushpa 2 Week 1 collection The Malayalam action thriller, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, entered week 2 on Friday after amassing an impressive ₹88.25 crore net in India during its seven-day run, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. In North America, the Malayalam movie crossed $2.4M in Week 1, the filmmakers said.

Announcing a big achievement, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram on April 5 stated, “#L2E #Empuraan achieves a significant milestone as the first Malayalam film to surpass $1 Million USD in Saudi Arabia. We are ranked among the top 4 highest-grossing Indian films in the Kingdom.”

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 did a business of a whopping ₹725.8 crore net in India during Week 1 in theatres.

L2 Empuraan vs Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 10 The Malayalam action-thriller ‘L2 Empuraan’ registered 21.38 percent uptick in collection on April 5, Day 10, after witnessing significant fall in earnings over the past few days. During its 10-day run in theatres, the movie collected ₹94.67 crore net, with earnings of ₹3.52 crore coming from Saturday's collection - Day 10.

Meanwhile, the Tollywood's action-drama ‘Pushpa 2’ reported ₹63.3 crore net earnings on Day 10. Thus 10-day domestic market earnings totalled to ₹825.50 crore net, far ahead of L2 Empuraan.

L2 Empuraan vs Pushpa 2 worldwide collection L2 Empuraan did a global business of ₹241.65 crore gross within nine days while Pushpa 2 raked in ₹1110.85 crore gross during 9-day period in theatres, Sacnilk stated. At the overseas market, L2 Empuraan collected ₹135 crore gross, while Pushpa 2 earned ₹200 crore gross corresponding to 9-day timeline.

L2 Empuraan - Pushpa 2 similarities Both south Indian movies had a number of similarities as both were released in multiple languages, targeting diverse audience across India. Both were a sequel to superhits of action-drama genre. Both have shattered several records, while L2 Empuraan is still running in theatres, Pushpa 2 is available on OTT platform. Overall, both controversy-ridden films that opened with much fanfare managed to monetise upon the hype.