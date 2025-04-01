LA Law, The Waltons actress Sian Barbara Allen passes away at 78

Washington DC [US], April 1 (ANI): Sian Barbara Allen, a Golden Globe-nominated TV actress who appeared in hits such as The Waltons and L.A. Law, passed away at the age of 78 on Monday at Chapel Hill in North Carolina, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the actress died due to Alzheimer's Disease.

Actress Barbara Allen's breakthrough role came with the horror drama film 'You'll Like My Mother' which featured Patty Duke, Rosemary Murphy and Richard Thomas. It earned her the Golden Globe nomination for most promising new actress in 1973.

She followed that up with an appearance in the Bette Davis thriller 'Scream, Pretty Peggy'. Her other roles include the 'Billy Two Hats' opposite Gregory Peck and Jack Warden and 'The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case' with actor Anthony Hopkins.

Her obituary, as quoted by Deadline, reads:

"Sian was most often cast in roles in which her characters showed great vulnerability and uncommon empathy, which won her a legion of fans all over the world. Sian also performed in the theatre. One of her favorite roles was Emily Webb in Our Town at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 1976. Sian later named her daughter Emily in honour of this beloved character."

As per the outlet, after leaving the industry in 1990, Sian maintained an intense focus on politics. Along with then-husband, Peter Gelblum, and daughter, Emily, she volunteered for Jackie Goldberg's 1993 city council campaign in Los Angeles.

Allen is survived by her daughter, two sisters, nephew, ex-husband, cousins and grandson, Arlo Fonseca, "who made her laugh more than anyone could dream." reported Deadline.