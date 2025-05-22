Laapataa Ladies: Bihar-based Instagram influencer recreating scenes; Nitanshi Goel reacts | Watch viral video

Bihar-based Instagram influencer Ankit Jha has gone viral for recreating popular scenes from Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies. Shared on his Instagram page @pixel_wale_jhaji, his video has received over 1 lakh views and lots of praise online.

The video also features Aditi Prakash while it was apparently shot by Divyansh Swaraj.

The video recreates the iconic dialogue “English bol ke dikhaiye (Should I speak in English?)”. It instantly caught fans’ attention.

The content creator carefully matched the film’s expressions, outfits and settings. The recreation showed a strong dedication to detail.

What makes his efforts more interesting is that the video was noticed by Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel. The 17-year-old, who earlier became the youngest to win Best Actress at the IIFA Awards 2025 for her role as Phool Kumari, reacted with a cherry blossom flower emoji in the comments. The emoji is typically used to express love.

“Humara kaam aap tak pahuch gaya (Our work has reached you),” wrote Ankit.

“Phool ne Phool bheja hai guyzzz …Aapka bahut bahut dhanywaad,” commented another.

Another user reacted, “Your comment is more important for our team for increasing courage.”

“Dear team, I want to take a moment to say—truly outstanding work! You’ve done an amazing job,” remarked another user.

Another wrote, “A very big congratulations to the entire team to pull off this kind of content with limited sources.”

“This felt like something straight out of a proper indie film. Loved how natural and honest it all looked. You’ve really made something special here,” came from another.

Another Instagram user appreciated the work, “On point. Every take, acting, makeup doesn't look like recreate. So perfectly done.”

Laapataa Ladies at Osar 2025 Laapataa Ladies was India’s official entry for the Oscar 2025. The Film Federation of India (FFI) chose the movie produced by Aamir Khan among a list of 29 films. Other movies in the consideration included Payal Kapadia’s widely-acclaimed movie, All We Imagine As Light. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was also among the shortlisted movies.

At the 97th Academy Awards, Laapataa Ladies did not make the final shortlist of 15 films.

In March, Nitanshi Goel dedicated her IIFA award to her mother.