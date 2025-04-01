Laapataa Ladies copied from Arabic film Burqa City? Another official Oscar entry accused of plagiarism

Laapataa Ladies, India’s official entry for Oscar 2025, has been accused of copying an Arabic film called Burqa City. The Hindi movie, directed by Kiran Rao, received rave reviews upon its release. It impressed both critics and audiences alike, winning numerous awards.

Burqa City is a 20-minute Arabic-language comedy directed by Fabrice Bracq. Set in a Middle Eastern city, it follows a young couple whose argument leads to mistaken identity when the husband brings home the wrong burqa-clad woman.

The film cleverly blends humour with social commentary by exploring relationships, religion and societal norms. Produced in France, the short film was released in 2019.

The accusation against the Aamir Khan production comes after social media posts have started pointing out the similarities. In fact, Burqa City’s IMDb trivia claims that the Arabic short film inspired the Bollywood movie.

“A very successful Indian film 'Lapata Ladies' (2024) is inspired from the concept of this film,” says the trivia.

Posts one multiple social media platforms like Twitter (now X) and Reddit accuse Kiran Rao’s movie of plagiarism.

“Kiran Rao made Laapataa Ladies, with the same theme, replacing burqas with ghoonghats. The film carried the same message about patriarchy, societal norms, and women's identity. Even the Ravi Kishan police station scene seems heavily inspired. Yet, the makers of Laapataa Ladies projected it as an original work,” says a Reddit thread.

Many users posted varied reactions.

“Oh please the main credit for this goes to Ekta Kapoor. Don't you remember brides with ghoonghat getting swapped in the mandap in K-Serials back in the day? All of them have copied from Ekta Kapoor,” one of them posted.

“That’s inspired by Tagore’s Naukadubi,” pointed out another user.

“Wow, never knew this existed before,” came from another user while one user called it “shameful”.

This is not the first time Kiran Rao has been accused of plagiarism for her movie. Actor-director Anant Mahadevan, whose directorial Phule will be released in April, earlier made a similar accusation.

He wrote on Instagram that his debut feature, Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol, was a quirky tale about two brides who get swapped on a train and land up with the wrong husbands in Bombay. Filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee enjoyed it so much that he watched it twice.

“Amused and humbled to find that it has inspired a similar film this year,” Mahadevan wrote.

Controversy around India’s Oscar entries Again, this is not the first time India’s Oscar entry has been accused of plagiarism. Barfi! (2012), India’s Oscar entry in 2013, faced backlash for allegedly copying scenes from global classics like Charlie Chaplin films, Benny & Joon, The Notebook and City Lights.