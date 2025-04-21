Lacey Chabert recalls how she, her co-stars ’burst into tears’ after shooting Party of Five final scene

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Actress Lacey Chabert revealed that shoot the final scene of the iconic teen family drama 'Party of Five' was a deeply emotional experience for the cast.

The actress recently talked about what it was like on set during the show's final moments. Chabert recalled that she and her on-screen siblings all "burst into tears" after the director called cut on the show's last scene, reported People.

"I thought it was a nice way to end the show and I remember we did that take and they call, like, 'That's a wrap,' and we just all burst into tears and we hugged and we cried and we stayed there for a long time because it was, it was really hard to say goodbye in that way," she said.

The show, which aired on FOX from 1994 to 2000, followed the five Salinger children after their parents are unexpectedly killed in a car crash leaving the eldest brother Charlie (Matthew Fox) to become a de facto parent to three teenagers played by Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Chabert and a baby, as per the outlet.

Chabert shared working experience with Wolf in the 2023 Hallmark Channel holiday movie, A Merry Scottish Christmas, in which they played estranged siblings who head to Scotland to celebrate the holidays with their mother.

"We had the best time," she told the audience, adding that it was "wild" to be working together again. "It's like, it had been 30 years, I think, since Party of Five premiered, and it was our first moment on set together. It felt like no time had passed," reported People.

She continued, "You know, when you spend six years of your life with a group of people, they become family, and so, you know, we all keep in touch and they just mean so much to me. So to have that chance [to work with Wolf again] -- that full circle moment."