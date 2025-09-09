Lady Gaga adds 2026 North American dates to Mayhem Ball tour after winning big at VMA 2025

Two days after walking away with four MTV VMA trophies, Lady Gaga has given fans another reason to celebrate. According to Variety, she is adding a second North American leg to her Mayhem Ball Tour, which now stretches into 2026. The new shows open on Valentine’s Day, February 14, with back-to-back nights at Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena. From there, Gaga runs through Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and more before closing in April at Minnesota’s Grand Casino Arena.

Variety’s Chris Willman called Mayhem Ball “the quintessential large-scale tour of the year,” putting Gaga neck and neck with Beyoncé. He added, “Gaga is in the best, most enviable position she has ever been in - doing stuff that rates with the things fans consider their favorites, and completely avoiding the schadenfreude that ought to be afflicting anyone 17 years into her superstardom.”

Who is behind the show? The tour is co-produced by Gaga and Michael Polansky. Direction comes from Ben Dalgleish, while Gaga, Polansky, and Parris Goebel share creative duties with Dalgleish’s Human Person collective. Goebel also leads choreography. Costumes come courtesy of Hunter Clem, Natali Germanotta’s Topo Studio, and Hardstyle.

Gaga just dropped fresh music, too. Her track “The Dead Dance” landed last week with a Tim Burton-directed video tied to Netflix’s Wednesday.

Tickets and presales Fans will not have to wait long. Tickets for the new dates go live starting Wednesday, September 10. Here’s how the rollout works:

Citi presale: September 10 at 12 p.m. local to September 12 at 11 a.m. local, through Citi Entertainment.

Verizon presale: September 11 at 12 p.m. local to September 12 at 11 a.m. local, for select U.S. shows.

VIP packages: Premium seats, pre-show lounge, limited merch, and other perks via VIP Nation.

The Mayhem Ball North America 2026 - new dates Feb 14 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Feb 15 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Feb 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Feb 28 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Mar 1 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Mar 4 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mar 5 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mar 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mar 9 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mar 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center *rescheduled

Mar 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mar 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mar 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mar 24 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mar 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mar 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Apr 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Apr 3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Apr 9 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Apr 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

FAQs When does the new leg of Gaga’s tour start? It begins on February 14, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona.

How do I get presale tickets? Through Citi and Verizon presales, starting September 10 and September 11, respectively.

What cities are included in the 2026 dates? Stops include Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Boston, Atlanta, Montreal, and more.