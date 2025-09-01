Lady Gaga announces new single The Dead Dance for Wednesday season 2 at special event

On August 31, Netflix and Spotify threw a Graveyard Gala at Guastavino’s in New York City to celebrate Wednesday Season 2, Part 2. As many as 300 fans, influencers, and press, including Spotify’s top Wednesday and Lady Gaga listeners, attended the event.

According to TUDUM, stars from the show were in attendance, including Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), and Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay). Ortega, who is also a producer, walked fans through what’s to come.

A Tim Burton–inspired world Guests entered an immersive Tim Burton-esque environment. The party was foggy, with ravens on gravestones, moss-covered trees, and spider-webbed fences. Fans enjoyed Wednesday-themed snacks, cocktails, typewriter-written poetry, and aura readings to match them with a Wednesday character.

Lady Gaga announces new single The biggest surprise of the evening came when Lady Gaga made a dramatic entrance. She announced her new track, The Dead Dance, which will appear in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, and will officially be released on Sept. 3. Fans at the event got an exclusive first listen by stepping inside custom-built coffins.

It was also confirmed that Gaga will appear in the series as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher who meets Wednesday. Ortega praised Gaga’s performance, saying it felt like she was “meant to walk the halls of Nevermore.”

Director Tim Burton added that Gaga is “a real artist,” celebrating both her acting and music. Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar explained that Gaga became connected to the show after her song “Bloody Mary” went viral with the iconic TikTok dance scene in Season 1.

What ‘The Dead Dance’ is about Gaga shared that the song was inspired by a breakup, but also carries a fun, upbeat rhythm about moving on with friends. “It’s about those moments when love feels dead but you find joy again,” she explained.

The night ended with DJ Whitney Marston Pierce spinning a Spotify-curated playlist inspired by Wednesday, keeping the party alive in true gothic style.

FAQs 1. When is Lady Gaga’s new song “The Dead Dance” releasing? The song will be out on Sept. 3, 2025.

2. What role will Lady Gaga play in Wednesday Season 2? She will play Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious teacher at Nevermore Academy.