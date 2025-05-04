Lady Gaga delights over 2 million fans with free concert on Copacabana Beach | In Pics

Lady Gaga gave a free concert for over 2 million fans on Copacabana Beach on Saturday night. The show was the biggest of the pop star’s career.

Advertisement

“Tonight, we're making history. (...) Thank you for making history with me,” Lady Gaga told a screaming crowd.

Lady Gaga

Also Read | Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish unite for FireAid to support LA wildfire victims

The American pop star kicked off the show with her 2011 song “Bloody Mary.” Cries of joy rose from the tightly packed fans who sang and danced shoulder to shoulder on the vast stretch of sand.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga performed her classic hits, including “Poker Face” and “Alejandro,” switching between an array of dresses, including one with the colours of the Brazilian flag.

Lady Gaga

The Copacabana Beach show was the second such show organised by Rio de Janeiro’s City Hall. Concert organisers said 2.1 million people attended the show.

Advertisement

Rio’s City Hall said in a recent report that the show should inject at least 600 million reais (some $106 million) into Rio’s economy.

Lady Gaga

While the vast majority of attendees were from Rio, the event also attracted Brazilians from across the country and international visitors.

Advertisement

More than 500,000 tourists poured into the city in the days leading up to the show, more than double the initial forecast, according to data from the local bus station and Tom Jobim airport, Rio’s City Hall said in a statement on Friday.

Lady Gaga

Advertisement

Similar concerts are scheduled to take place every year in May at least until 2028. While the vast majority of attendees were from Rio, the event also attracted Brazilians from across the country and international visitors.

“It brings activity to the city during what was previously considered the low season – filling hotels and increasing spending in bars, restaurants, and retail, generating jobs and income for the population,” said Osmar Lima, the city’s secretary of economic development, in a statement released by Rio City Hall’s tourism department last month.

Lady Gaga

Advertisement

Rio officials have a history of organising huge concerts on Copacabana Beach. Madonna’s show drew an estimated 1.6 million fans last year, while 4 million people flooded onto the beach for a 1994 New Year’s Eve show by Rod Stewart in 1994.

According to Guinness World Records, that was the biggest free rock concert in history.