Lady Gaga joins Netflix’s Wednesday - this time as a character | Check details

Lady Gaga is officially part of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday, but not through a viral dance moment this time.

The pop icon will portray an actual character in the show — Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher at Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where Wednesday Addams studies.

Lady Gaga is officially a part of the Wednesday cast! Season 2 of Wednesday is set to premiere on Netflix starting this August. The original cast returns, including Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).

They’ll be joined by exciting new additions like Lady Gaga, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, and Evie Templeton.

Rumours of Lady Gaga’s involvement had been circulating for a while, but her role was officially confirmed at Netflix’s TUDUM event on May 31 (June 1 IST). The event also treated fans to a preview — the first six minutes of the season opener.

Season 2 introduces another intriguing character: the Kansas City Scalper, a serial killer played by Haley Joel Osment. In a chilling twist, the show opens with Wednesday trapped in his basement, surrounded by life-sized, eerily realistic dolls. Osment is another fresh face joining the star-studded ensemble.

When will Season 2 start streaming? Wednesday Season 2 will release in two parts: Part One premieres on August 6, while Part Two drops on September 3.