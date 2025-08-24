Lady Gaga shares what advice she got from her fiance Michael Polansky at Mayhem Ball tour stop

Washington, DC [US], August 24 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and actor Lady Gaga shared that she recieved some encouragement from her fiance, Michael Polansky, right before taking the stage at her Mayhem Ball tour stop in her hometown of New York City, where her dreams of stardom were born, reported People.

"I think about walking on the concrete, going all around the city and just -- I remember fighting really hard, fighting really hard for my dreams and what I believed in and for myself," she told the audience during her concert.

"I was with my friend China before the show... and I said to her, I think I might just fight my way through this whole show, cause when I'm in New York, I fight. I gotta earn it, and I gotta go for it," she added.

However, Gaga said that her friend told her something that was "really special", "Sometimes you don't have to fight, you just have to show up." She told the crowd that those words "meant so much to her," and her fiance echoed similar endearing words.

"Right before I came onstage, my fiance, Michael, said, 'When you go out there, let them fill you up,' " the singer shared while getting emotional, reported People.

She went on to introduce the song "Hair" from her second studio album, Born This Way, which she had not performed on tour before. She mentioned that the album was "very special" to her.

"I'm sure all my albums could not be made without New York, but I am sure that this album would not have been made without New York," Gaga said.

"This is for all of you and for all your dreams, for maybe sometimes no more fighting, just showing up," she told the crowd, reported People.

The two were first photographed kissing at a 2020 New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas, and they went public with their relationship after spending a PDA-packed weekend together in Miami for Super Bowl 2020.

They have since kept their relationship pretty private, with the "How Bad Do U Want Me" singer only revealing their engagement at the Paris Olympics when she referred to Polansky as her "fiance." Since then, the couple has been spotted on multiple date nights together, including an outing to the SNL50 afterparty in February, reported People.