Lahore 1947: After Border 2, Sunny Deol to return with another Indo-Pak drama, check release date

Lahore 1947: After delivering Border 2 right ahead of Republic Day, Sunny Deol has locked the Independence Day week for his yet another India-Pakistan drama, titled Lahore 1947. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Lahore 1947 is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Lahore 1947 release date The makers recently confirmed the release date of Lahore 1947, which will hit the theatres on 13 August, 2026.

The film marks the first collaboration between Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan. It also serves as the comeback project for Preity Zinta, who previously worked with Deol on films like Farz (2001) and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

Meanwhile, Lahore 1947 also features Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.

What makes the film even more special is that Lahore 1947 marks the reunion of 90's hit actor-director jodi – Sunny Deol and Raj Kumar Santoshi. The pair delivered hits like Ghatak, Ghayal and Damini.

Aamir Khan on Dharmendra's reaction to Lahore 1947 Talking about the film, Aamir Khan recently revealed that he had the chance to show Lahore 1947 to Dharmendra, who passed away last year.

"In fact, 'Lahore', the film we've made with Sunny (Deol). I had the good fortune of showing him the film, so he's seen the film. It's not released yet, of course, but I was so glad, because this was one of his favourite scripts. So I'm so glad he got to see the film."

“Dharamji was not only a fine actor, but he was a great human being. He was so gentle. He was like a gentle giant, and he was very loving no matter who he would meet... He was a great actor, and it's a great loss for all of us. He's really an institution,” added Khan.

About Lahore 1947 Lahore 1947 is said to be based on Asghar Wajahat’s play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni. Set in the India-Pakistan partition era, the film revolves around a Muslim family from Lucknow who move to Lahore. As they are allocated a haveli vacated by a departing Hindu family, they find out the previous owners never actually left the house.

Talking about the making of the film, Sunny Deol said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Lahore ek aisa subject hai jispe hum kaafi saalon se kaam kar rahe the, kayi actron ne kahaani suni hai. Kayi actor ke saath banne wala bhi tha, lekin bana nahi. Then again, Gadar 2 has made everything happen. (We have been working on Lahore 1947 for so many years. Several actors heard the story and many of them were supposed to do it as well but it didn't happen. But Gadar 2 made everything happen)."

