Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Ali Fazal honours Indian tradition as showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani 

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani presented his latest menswear collection under his brand Tasva at Lakme Fashion Week at the Taj Palace in New Delhi on Thursday, with Bollywood actor Ali Fazal walking the ramp as the show's showstopper.

The collection showcased a versatile wardrobe designed for the celebrations that define an Indian wedding, celebrating traditional Indian craftsmanship while allowing room for personal style and contemporary elegance.

According to the press note, the collection drew inspiration from the Tree of Life, the intricate artistry of Lipan Art, the fluidity of paisleys and the evocative Art of Light.

Ali Fazal lived up to his designation as a showstopper of the show by bringing his effortless charm on the Tasva runway. The actor looked handsome in an ivory angarakha, layered with a bandhgala and an embroidered stole.

He joined Tarun Tahiliani and other models to celebrate the collection, bringing the show to a close with a dance. The Tasva team also joined the celebrations, highlighting the collection's central theme of combining tradition with contemporary style.

Speaking to reporters after the show, Fazal expressed his happiness at wearing the designer's creations and praised the combination of elements in the ensemble.

He said, "I absolutely adore this. I am so happy that I get to wear this. It's a beautiful combination."

The collection highlighted traditional Indian craftsmanship through techniques such as Aari work, Zardozi and mirror work. Appliqué, pearl embellishments and 3D details added texture and depth to the outfits. The designs beautifully combined traditional handwork with modern styles, featuring intricate detailing, clean lines and contemporary silhouettes.

With its latest showcase, Tasva by Tarun Tahiliani presented a distinctive perspective on modern Indian menswear, where tradition and innovation coexist effortlessly.