Lakme Fashion Week: Palak Tiwari says shed love to swap wardrobes with Deepika Padukone, calls her an 'evergreen style icon'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Ever wondered whose wardrobe famous Gen Z stars in Bollywood would love to raid? For actor Palak Tiwari, it's none other than Deepika Padukone.

When asked at the Lakme Fashion Week who she'd love to swap closets with, Palak immediately named Padukone while admiring how the Bollywood diva's style never seems to go out of fashion.

"Probably Deepika Padukone, she is an evergreen style icon, so definitely her," Palak told ANI.

The young actor also shared a fun detail about her bond with her mother, television star Shweta Tiwari. When asked if she had ever stolen clothes from her mom, Palak laughed and said, "I have stolen my entire personality from her. 'Clothes' is an understatement, so yes, I definitely have."

Palak turned heads at Lakme Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for NIF Global Presents 'THE RUNWAY' on the second day of the event.

The actress looked stunning as she walked the ramp in a navy-blue sleeveless top and a matching mini skirt with colorful hand-embroidered designs. She paired the outfit with a white shirt, printed tie, and a handmade, colorful bag.

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, which began on October 8, will conclude on Sunday, October 12. The event brings together some of India's most creative designers and rising stars in fashion.