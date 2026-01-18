Lamar Odom arrested for DUI in Las Vegas, case under investigation

Washington DC [US], January 18 (ANI): Lamar Odom was arrested early Saturday morning (local time) in Las Vegas on charges of driving under the influence, according to TMZ.

The former NBA star was pulled over by police and later booked for DUI. Along with the DUI charge, Odom was also cited for driving more than 41 miles per hour over the speed limit and for an improper lane change.

The case is under investigation, and Odom is expected to appear in court in Nevada on March 17.

This is not the first time Odom has faced such trouble. In 2013, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that he had entered a drug and alcohol rehab programme just a week after he was arrested in California. He also agreed to probation, classes, and fines as part of a plea deal.

Odom has been open about his past struggles with drugs and alcohol. In his 2019 book Darkness to Light, he wrote about a near-fatal overdose in 2015 at a Las Vegas brothel. He said his heart stopped twice, and he suffered "seizures" and "strokes" before being placed on life support. He later spent months in recovery.

"My heart stopped twice," he wrote. "I had twelve seizures and six strokes. My lungs collapsed, and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support. Everyone I'd ever loved was looking at me through bleary eyes."

