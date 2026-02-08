Lana Del Rey announces new single amid Stove album delay: ‘Finally it's gonna be out'

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has offered a new update about her long-awaited tenth studio album Stove, explaining the delay and confirming the release of a new single titled “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter”.

Lana Del Rey Announces New Single ‘White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter’ The announcement came in a video posted to her Instagram Story, where Del Rey spoke directly to fans about the track and the progress on the album.

In the video, Del Rey said that “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” will be released as a single on 17 February 2026.

She described the song as her “favourite track” from the upcoming record and expressed genuine excitement about finally sharing it with listeners. “I’m really happy about it,” she told her followers. Del Rey also revealed details about the recording process, noting that she and her collaborators had “finally found that magical chord that I was missing”.

Production work involved Drew Erickson, and Dean Reid and Laura Sisk contributed to mixing.

Longtime creative partner Jack Antonoff worked with Del Rey on the track, and the music video was made by close friends and family, including her brother-in-law Jason Pickens, her sister Chuck Grant, and her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

More About the Single and Upcoming Album The single is expected to come with an official video, giving fans both a visual and audio taste of the album ahead of its full release. ‘White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter’ marks the third official single from ‘Stove’, following April 2025 releases “Henry, Come On” and “Bluebird”, both of which introduced audiences to the record’s country-influenced direction.

Del Rey’s upcoming album ‘Stove’ has been highly anticipated, but its journey to release has been unusually prolonged. It has undergone several changes since first being teased in 2024, when the singer announced an album titled ‘Lasso’ would follow her 2023 record ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’.

Plans changed multiple times, with the project later retitled ‘The Right Person Will Stay’ and originally scheduled to arrive in May 2025. Del Rey has publicly explained that the album was delayed because she added additional songs that felt more “autobiographical”, extending the creative process beyond initial expectations.

The album eventually adopted the title ‘Stove’, which Del Rey confirmed in 2025 and planned for release in early 2026. However, even that schedule has shifted, in part due to logistical issues such as vinyl production timelines — a factor the singer referenced in her Instagram Story. “Vinyl takes three months,” she noted, suggesting that the physical format’s manufacturing and shipping schedules have contributed to moving the album’s release further into the year.

‘Stove’ appears set to embrace a country-tinged sound, a direction Del Rey has publicly explored in interviews and previous singles. Collaborations with producer Luke Laird and performances of new material at festivals like Stagecoach have underscored her interest in blending Americana, country and her signature cinematic style, even as the album’s precise release date remains unconfirmed.

Del Rey’s update comes as fans eagerly await more clarity on the full album, particularly after years of delays and title changes. Online communities and social media continue to discuss the track’s unusual title and the evolving timeline, with many sharing excitement about finally having a firm date for a new song. Some listeners have expressed frustration at the wait, while others remain enthusiastic about the creative choices Del Rey has made.